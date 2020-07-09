NBC’s Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over the Supreme Court’s ruling against President Donald Trump’s attempts to conceal his tax returns.

McEnany faced a plethora of questions over the Supreme Court decision against Trump’s broad claims of criminal process immunity, and that the president cannot legally block New York prosecutors from reviewing his financial information. Alexander got the ball rolling when he asked if Trump still claims his taxes are under audit, and shortly after that, he noted that both of Trump’s appointments to the court ruled against him on the case.

“He can releases taxes at any time,” Alexander noted. “Why shouldn’t the American public, at this point, believe the president has something he’s trying to hide?”

After defending Trump’s audit claims, McEnany pivoted — claiming Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “did not rule against him.” She based this assertion on the fact that the ruling in one of the two cases the Court weighed in on Thursday means the legal battle over Trump’s financial information will be sent back to the district courts.

As she cycled through the legal implications of the rulings, Alexander acknowledged McEnany’s point, but said again “the president can release his taxes whenever he likes, so why shouldn’t Americans at this point believe that the president isn’t trying to hide something?”

McEnany answered by mocking the media for asking questions about Trump’s taxes since the 2016 election, and then she pivoted to attack House Democrats since it remains to be seen whether Congress will be able to access Trump’s financial information amid ongoing investigations.

Watch above, via Fox News.

