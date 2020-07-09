WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Economic Speech to Reporters in Pennsylvania

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech on his economic recovery plan at 2:0 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

Biden will deliver his speech at the McGregor Industries metal works plant in Dunmore, PA, following a tour of the facility. During the speech, he will lay out his plan, “Build Back Better: Joe Biden’s Jobs And Economic Recovery Plan For Working Families.”

At the last such event, Biden took questions from reporters following his speech, and may do so again today.

Watch live above via The Washington Post.

