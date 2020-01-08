Prior to President Donald Trump’s address this morning on Iran, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel asked if POTUS would “taunt” or “humiliate” Iran, saying if he did it “won’t go over well.”

Iran reacted with what was a calibrated response, NO US dead according to Iraqi officails. Iran did it in a large part to restore Iran’s honor after losing its general. Will Trump taunt and humiliate Iran? … won’t go over well. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) January 8, 2020

This afternoon on MSNBC, Engel talked about last night’s Iran missile attack before crediting the president’s “measured” words:

“So I think what we saw today was President Trump perhaps at his most measured. He talked about how the U.S. military is strong, how it’s been rebuilt under his leadership, but that he does not want to use it. And he did seem to be offering an off-ramp.”

He added, “It was not the speech that some in the region here were bracing for… It was an off-ramp speech, it was a de-escalation, and if anything it opens the door for a potential new path forward.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

