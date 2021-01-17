New CNN Poll Says Only 19 Percent of Republicans Believe Biden Legitimately Won the Election

A new CNN poll found that only 19 percent of Republicans believe that President-elect Joe Biden legitimately won the election, a result that host Ana Cabrera said was so shocking, it “just about took my breath away.”

Cabrera brought on husband-and-wife commentator team Margaret Hoover and John Avlon to discuss the poll, which was conducted by CNN and polling firm SSRS between January 9 and 14.

“There is a CNN poll out today that just about took my breath away,” said Cabrera. “It shows only 19 percent of Republicans believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately, compared to 75 percent of Republicans who believe he didn’t.”

The poll also found that 99 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Independents believed Biden legitimately won.

“Margaret, this is apparently the new fringe of your party, the 19% who believe the election was legitimate. How is that possible?” Cabrera asked.

Hoover noted that polls have to be understood in context, and more precise results can come from averaging multiple polls, but nonetheless categorized this CNN poll’s findings as “no good thing.”

“There is nothing defensible, the fact that such a small number of people in that particular poll registered as understanding the truth as it happened in this current election,” Hoover continued. “The Republican party has to look itself in the mirror and recognize that there is a rot in the party. A rot that has been happening under our noses under Donald Trump.”

Hoover denounced the many “reasonable Republicans” who were willing “to go along with the flow, to take the tax cuts, to take the judges, to take the policies, and to ignore the Twitter, to ignore the rhetoric, to ignore the rally.”

“What was actually being fomented under this president,” Hoover explained, “was a radical extremism that was creating and making Donald Trump the leader of a white extremist movement, under the guise of the Republican Party in this country, and there is a real reckoning Republicans have to begin.”

“To the extent the media has covered a Republican civil war in the past, they’ve got nothing on what’s coming,” she concluded.

