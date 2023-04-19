Newsmax and OANN, Both Facing Lawsuits From Dominion, Cover the Fox Settlement

It’s the biggest media story of the year. The media trial of the century. The largest media settlement in history. But some news outlets are covering it less enthusiastically than others.

Fox News, for one, is offering limited reporting of their $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the false claims aired about the voting machine company in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The network covered the settlement briefly on air. Fox News host Howard Kurtz delivered a couple reports in which he declined to reveal the dollar figure of the settlement. On FoxNews.com, a short story on the settlement also declined to note the hefty $787.5 million payout.

Come on @HowardKurtz, the objection wasn’t that Fox “reported” on false claims.

I did like the bit about being one of the most heavily covered media stories in America on a network that hadn’t covered it. pic.twitter.com/XVyRW0LmSn — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 18, 2023

Fox News is not the only cable news network that was sued by Dominion. Newsmax and One America News Network, two small channels that outflanked Fox from the right in embracing former President Donald Trump’s election lies in the aftermath of the 2020 election, also face lawsuits from the company.

Notably, Newsmax did not cover the blockbuster settlement on Tuesday. When reached for comment, a Newsmax spokesperson issued a confident statement on the prospects of their case with Dominion.

“Newsmax believes that the facts at issue in Dominion’s case against us are materially different from those that may have driven Fox to settle and no conclusion about Newsmax should be drawn from that settlement,” they wrote. “Newsmax stands by its coverage and analysis of the 2020 election and will continue to vigorously defend against the claim.”

Newsmax read their statement on air Wednesday at 10:12 a.m. ET, after Mediaite reached out for comment, as part of a quick hit on the Fox News settlement. It was the first time they addressed the settlement on air.

OANN, meanwhile, has covered the Fox settlement repeatedly, with live reporting from the courthouse.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that OANN did not cover the Fox News-Dominion trial. This was the result of an apparent error on the media monitoring service TVEyes. Mediaite regrets the error.

