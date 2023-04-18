Fox’s Howard Kurtz Says Dominion Settlement Means Mainstream Media Will Be ‘Deprived of That Opportunity’ To See Network Lose at Trial

In the wake of the massive $787.5 million Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, Fox’s media analyst Howard Kurtz couldn’t help but take a swipe at the “mainstream media.” The parties settled before opening arguments could be made.

Neil Cavuto informed Fox viewers about 20 minutes after news of the settlement broke during Tuesday’s Your World. He welcomed the network’s media analyst to react.

“I guess facing a jury has a way of concentrating minds in this situation, Neil,” Kurtz said of the fact that the jury had just been seated when the 11th-hour deal was made. “And, although much of the media was looking forward to six weeks of…frankly, a lot of people in the mainstream media are anti-Fox and rooting for Fox to lose. They’re now going to be deprived of that opportunity and the rest of us get to go home.”

Just moments before the news alert, Dominion’s attorneys addressed the settlement as “vindication and accountability” for a network that they said knowingly spread lies about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Kurtz contended Fox News was simply reporting on an “extremely newsworthy” matter revolving around the president.

“This had to do with the idea that Dominion voting machines. And former President Trump made this case on Fox and elsewhere, that somehow they were stealing votes from Donald Trump and flipping them to Joe Biden. That’s obviously false, those were conspiracy theories. But the case would have revolved around whether Fox had done due diligence, whether it was reckless, whether it was simply reporting as the network contends, on an extremely newsworthy matter argued by the then-President of the United States himself,” Kurtz argued.

Fox released a statement that brought CNN’s Jake Tapper to fits of giggles on air, saying it was difficult to read “with a straight face.”

The statement touted Fox’s “continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.” Fox added, “We are hopeful that our decision to resolve the dispute with Dominion amicably instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

