‘How Am I Supposed to Feel?’ Newsmax Host Slams ‘Exclusionary’ Gay Pride Flags on Churches

Newsmax host Greg Kelly took exception with churches that display the gay pride flag and suggested they make him feel unwelcome.

“Have you seen this new trend – putting the gay pride flag in front of, on churches?” Kelly wondered aloud Wednesday night. “What does that have to do with anything? Huh? Gay pride – I feel as somebody who’s quite frankly, not gay – I feel like that’s a little bit exclusionary, actually. You could say, also disrespectful on a lot of levels. But how am I supposed to feel?”

The Newsmax host stated, “Now, I happen to know some people – maybe you do, too way back in the day, you know, in their twenties, you know, whatever college – maybe they went to a strip club. Should we have strippers, uh Hustler, all those things on the outside of the church because some people – to have a good time – wanna go to a strip club? I don’t think that’s right.”

Kelly discussed a parochial school in Worcester, Massachusetts that is displaying the pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag on its campus.

After calling the BLM flag “a big problem,” Kelly added, “I do have an issue with that, actually. I have an issue with pride. We all should if we’re Christians, and actually Jews. Pride is a sin. Why is that considered good? This is not anti-gay. It’s not. It’s about the pride part, actually. We all have–I don’t understand it. Do you?”

Later in the segment he aired a clip of “our favorite president” Donald Trump declaring at a rally, “The tyrants we are fighting do not stand a chance of victory because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and to God alone.”

“That makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it?” Kelly told viewers. “And when you go to a church with a gay pride flag, what’s that all about? Are we kneeling for that? Is that how some will interpret it? And again, it’s exclusionary, and it’s wrong. they’re having fun with it for some reason.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

