‘Hateful and Violent’: Melania Trump Condemns Jimmy Kimmel, Urges ABC to Take Action After Host Cracks ‘Joke’ About First Lady Becoming a Widow

First Lady Melania Trump urged ABC to take action on Monday after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about the first lady becoming a “widow” – just days before President Donald Trump was targeted in a third assassination attempt against him.

During a parody White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner speech on Thursday’s edition of his show, Kimmel joked, “Our First Lady Melania is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expected widow.”

Days later, after the real White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was abruptly shut down due to yet another assassination attempt against the president, Kimmel’s speech went viral on social media, where it was criticized by many users.

In a statement on Monday, the first lady called on Kimmel’s network ABC to take action against the late-night host.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

Mrs. Trump continued, “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

31-year-old California man Cole Tomas Allen was arrested at the dinner on Saturday after he was accused of running past a security checkpoint armed with guns and knives and opening fire at a Secret Service agent.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen reportedly wrote in his manifesto. “I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.”

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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