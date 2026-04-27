Fox News’ Karl Rove Makes Savage Candace Owens-Jimmy Kimmel Comparison

Fox News’ Karl Rove made a savage comparison between ABC comic Jimmy Kimmel and anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist Candace Owens on Monday’s edition of America Reports.

Rove’s comments came after anchor John Roberts read First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about Kimmel joking that she has “a glow like an expectant widow” aloud. Kimmel’s comments were just a few days before the latest attempt on her husband’s life at Saturday evening’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“I mean, he was suspended from his show once before. Should more action be taken?” asked Roberts.

Rove replied:

Well, I think so, and God bless her [Melania Trump] for having, you know, said that. I mean, she was in a position to say much harsher things than that. But this is the culture that we live in, in that people, you know, there are no editors who are curating these feeds. And we have literally commentators out there, you know, I’m thinking particularly of people like Candace Owens, who the more extreme the conspiracy theory, the more violent the language, the more outrageous the claim, the more listeners they get and the more people who sign up for their service and send them a couple of bucks a month — which if you get enough people sending you a couple bucks a month turns into real money pretty quick.

The first lady condemned Kimmel for his “hateful and violent rhetoric” in a statement on Monday morning, while President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter later that afternoon.

“Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be,” declared the commander-in-chief in a post on Truth Social. “He then stated, ‘Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.’ A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Kimmel was briefly suspended last September after he falsely claimed that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was part of “the MAGA gang” on his show.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!