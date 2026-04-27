‘Get Some Steel in Your Spine!’ Fox’s John Roberts Scorches ‘Traumatized’ Journos Skipping Rescheduled WHCD

Fox News’ John Roberts offered those journalists considering skipping out on the soon-to-be rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner some tough love on Monday.

Roberts’s comments came shortly after his America Reports co-anchor, Sandra Smith, asked Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R), “Do you trust — as the president says he has full trust in the Secret Service –that they’ll be able to continue on with events like this and secure the president?”

“Oh, absolutely. Look, I had full confidence, especially after, you know, thinking back and going through the evening. There’s no doubt that that guy was never going to get in that room. I mean, there were multiple layers of security. Certainly, there was a failure at some point; certainly, it is tough to put on a venue like that where a public hotel is attached to as well. Those are things,” replied Landry, adding:

But look, one of the things that I put out that evening was this is why the president should get his ballroom. And remember, it’s the media that doesn’t, you know, the left that doesn’t want him to build the ballroom. This is a great example of where you could have the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and not have to worry about these things. But again, I think the president is just a stand-up of a fellow. He is the most American president we’ve had in so long, where he said, ‘Listen,’ even to hostile media, ‘Look, even if someone attempted to assassinate me at your dinner, I’m ready to go back to that dinner in 30 days.’ Now, who’s not gonna go?

“You know,” added Roberts, “to people who are thinking-, the journalists who want to support and celebrate the First Amendment, who don’t want to go to a dinner because they’re left a little traumatized by what happened on Saturday, it’s like get some steel in your spine! Because journalists around the world die in the pursuit of press freedom.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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