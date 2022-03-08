Newsmax Host on Ukraine: ‘As Much as My Heart Breaks, I Am Deeply Concerned About’ Gas Prices

Newsmax host Greg Kelly opened Tuesday’s show by showing images of the destruction in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which has been under heavy attack from Russia’s military for more than a week.

“Absolutely horrible what’s happening over there,” Kelly said to begin the program. “It reminds me actually of Full Metal Jacket, the Vietnam movie. I mean, look at this. This is urban combat.”

Kelly stated he hadn’t personally seen anything like it outside of Iraq.

“This level of destruction, this is wild, this is heartbreaking,” he continued. “I wish we could do more. I do know – and you probably do too – you know in your gut that this would not be happening if Donald Trump were still president. Now, I may feel a tinge of guilt complaining about the situation in America with what they’re going through over there, but as much as my heart breaks, I am deeply concerned about the situation in this country. People paying ridiculous amounts for gas.”

Kelly explained it cost him nearly $90 to fill up his car recently.

“I’ve arrived at a certain point in my life where I can still live my life, grumble about the prices, but a lot of folks can’t,” he said. “This hits them hard.”

He then played a video posted to social media of a woman complaining about prices at the pump, saying, “I’m about to write somebody.”

“Who do you write?” Kelly reacted. “Joe Biden? He lectured America today. In his heart, in his gut, he doesn’t care.”

Earlier in the day, Biden announced a ban on the importation of Russian oil in the United States.

