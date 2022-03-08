Biden Set to Announce Ban on Russian Energy Imports as Lawmakers Warn Of Rising Costs

Amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden is preparing to take sanctions on the country to the next level by banning U.S. imports of Russian oil.

Multiple reports from the White House note that Biden has a newly-scheduled Tuesday event in which he is expected to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.” The reported move to ban Russian oil comes amid recent bipartisan efforts on Capitol Hill to stifle Russia on energy and other areas of international trade.

Biden was reluctant to impose energy sanctions on Russia at the start of the Ukraine invasion due to the likelihood that it will lead to further increases on the cost of gas. His move to ban Russian energy now, however, comes as Congress was likely to move ahead with it despite America’s NATO allies in Europe not yet having a multilateral plan to do the same.

Despite the possibility of skyrocketing gas prices, several lawmakers have expressed hope that U.S. citizens will tolerate it for the sake of making a dent in Russia’s cash flow.

Recent polling suggests most Americans support a Russian oil ban despite the increased gas cost. Senator Angus King (I-ME) hypothesized on Tuesday that “people are really committed to defending the country of Ukraine and making a contribution to do so.” Meanwhile, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) assessed “we might well see energy prices double” in America and Europe, but “that’s the cost of standing up for freedom.”

The energy ban marks the latest in the international attempts to put Russia in a financial stranglehold because of their military actions in Ukraine. The development follows the Shell oil company’s decision to phase out Russian oil, and the U.K. will reportedly commence their own oil ban as well.

