Newsmax Panel Goes Awry After Seb Gorka Absolutely Loses It: ‘I Don’t Know Who You Think You Are’

Former Trump White House official Sebastian Gorka became aggressive towards a panelist while filling in for Chris Plante as the host of Newsmax’s The Right Squad on Tuesday, prompting a heated spat between the two.

As the panel discussed former President Donald Trump and his 2024 Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis, Democratic analyst and regular Newsmax panelist Jason Nichols said, “Let me just talk a little bit about Ron DeSantis. There’s very little that I agree with Donald Trump on, but I’ll say this, there are times where Donald Trump has called people disloyal and I really didn’t like it. When he called American Jews disloyal, I thought it was anti-Semitic.”

Gorka — who briefly served as Trump’s White House deputy assistant in 2017 — interrupted, “Excuse me? Excuse me, stop it. I am not gonna let you get away with that.”

As Nichols continued to talk, Gorka aggressively snapped at Nichols, shouting, “No. Stop Jason! I’m not gonna let you do that!”

“Woah, woah, woah,” Nichols shouted back. “No, you don’t talk to me like that. I don’t know who you think you are.”

The argument continued:

Gorka: A man whose grandchildren are Jewish, you don’t get to say that on this show. Okay? Nichols: Oh, I just did. Gorka: No, it’s a lie! Nichols: I just did. Gorka: Don’t do that! His children are Jewish! His daughter converted! Nichols: I didn’t say his children weren’t Jewish. Gorka: He didn’t say anything about unloyal Jewish people. Nichols: That’s what he said. Gorka: You’re not gonna say that. No. Stick on the topic. Nichols: Look it up.

Trump received backlash in 2019 after he accused Jewish Democrats of being “disloyal to Israel.”

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty, alright?” he said at the time.

Trump doubled down on the comments a day later, adding, “In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

