Newsmax Panel With Peter Navarro Gets Heated Over Biden-Burisma Connections: ‘That’s a Red Herring!’

A panel on Newsmax’s The Right Squad on Thursday got heated as former Trump administration official Peter Navarro argued with Democratic analyst Jason Nichols over the connections between President Joe Biden’s family to Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings.

Reacting to a clip where Biden shut down a reporter for asking about his family’s connections to Burisma, Right Squad host Chris Plante said, “He’s not accustomed to being asked pointed questions of any kind.”

Nichols responded, “Yeah, ’cause we’ve never seen Trump get angry at reporters for asking questions, have we?” prompting a commotion on the panel.

“Do you wanna compare President Trump and the number of press conferences that he did? I mean, both Peter and I were there,” said former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp.

As Newsmax host Jenn Pellegrino started to join in with the argument, Navarro interrupted, “I think we’ve just taken Jason’s red herring. Jason, that’s a red herring. The question is, what is Joe Biden guilty of and Hunter Biden guilty of? And you will have to admit… you will have to admit that there’s smoke there and probably fire.”

After Navarro asked Nichols to “please acknowledge that we need a clear, quick investigation,” Nichols responded, “I’ll acknowledge that we need an investigation. I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is that you’re putting out unverified information and that’s exactly what happened with the Steele Dossier.”

Navarro and Nichols then shouted over each other before Plante weighed in, “This town is all about unverified information.”

Nichols shot back, “And that’s a problem, Chris. That’s a problem.”

Plante went on to accuse Biden of being “the most corrupt president ever,” alleging, “We’ve got the $5 million bribe from the Burisma owner to Joe … Now we’re hearing that Joe is the one that instigated the transfer of the money, he’s the one that incited it.”

“Again, you’re hearing that from unverified sources, just like the Steele Dossier,” replied Nichols. “That’s the point I’m trying to make.”

Navarro, however, was not happy with Nichols’ reply and shouted, “It’s not unverified, Jason! The laptop… The laptop… The laptop is public information now. It’s verified.”

“Sure, Hunter, but the connection to Joe…” Nichols responded as Navarro shouted over him, “It’s not unverified! That’s a red herring too!”

Republicans have alleged that Biden was involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national who “possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden” and “two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said this week that “these recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in the case that he got into a tight spot” and that Biden “may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

