Jon Stewart: Hunter Biden Being On The Board Of Burisma ‘Is Corruption — Straight Up’

Jon Stewart got candid about his thoughts on Hunter Biden and his ties to the Ukrainian company, Burisma.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Problem with Jon Stewart, the host spoke with British journalist Gabriel Gatehouse about the larger state of politics — during which Gatehouse criticized the attempts to downplay Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“Turned out that not only was it real, but the FBI had the bloody laptop all this time. Hadn’t really looked on it. Hadn’t figured out — And then it took the establishment media in the US the New York Times and the Washington Post, let’s say the kind of, you know, the big boys… It took them nearly two years to go through the laptop as you expect they would do,” Gatehouse said.

Gatehouse even referenced Steve Bannon as being the reason why he didn’t take the story seriously to begin with.

“As Steve Bannon said, ‘Flood the Zone with shit.’ Right?” Gatehouse said. “The laptop made its way into the media via Steve Bannon. So kind of — I assumed this was Steve Bannon flooding the zone with shit. And that’s why I ignored it.”

Stewart chimed in to say, “Let’s say it was real and people just thought, well, the one thing in it maybe is 10% to the big guy, which is circumstantial at best. But as far as like, look, Hunter Biden being on the board of –”

“Burisma,” Gatehouse jumped in.

“To me that’s corruption straight up off the bat,” Stewart said.

“They always call it a corrupt Ukrainian gas company that’s like, you don’t need to say that — all Ukrainian gas companies are corrupt,” Gatehouse laughed.

Stewart would go on to say that Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian ties were a huge problem and bigger than the information contained on his laptop.

“It’s not even that, I’m not surprised. It’s that it’s corrupt on its face,” Stewart said. “I don’t need a laptop with like a hint of circumstantial evidence. Now tying Joe Biden to it, that’s gonna take some digging.”

“And if it’s real, you know, that’s a thing. But the idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified, to be in the positions that they’ve been accepted because you think those countries are trying to buy influence. Yeah. Welcome to the fucking world, And I think I think it’s a huge problem on its face. Forget about any secret laptop,” Stewart concluded.

Listen above via The Problem with Jon Stewart.

