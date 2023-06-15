James Comer Complains ‘MSNBC Makes Fun of Me’ Because His Hunter Biden Sources ‘Are Currently Missing’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who chairs the House Oversight Committee and is leading the charge into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s family, griped that MSNBC libs are owning him.

For months, Comer and other congressional Republicans have been saying they are this close to providing clear evidence that Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and other family members were steeped in corrupt self-dealing that could take down the Biden administration.

While Joe Biden was vice president, his son had a lucrative do-nothing gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. On top of this, Hunter Biden reportedly left his laptop at a Delaware computer store whose repairman went public with its contents. The hard drive shows the president’s son doing drugs. It also contains emails about his business activities. In addition, the younger Biden allegedly lied on a federal firearms application.

Last month, Comer told Fox News a source of his in the investigation into the Bidens is missing.

On Thursday’s edition of Hannity, Comer reported that yet another alleged source is nowhere to be found.

“And you estimate that nine Biden family members were beneficiaries – including grandchildren were being funneled money through these shell corporations, fake LLCs,” Sean Hannity said, before referring to an alleged claim from a purported Burisma executive that they have audio recordings showing Joe Biden and Hunter Biden talking about engaging in a criminal enterprise. “You say about between 20 and $30 million from foreign nationals. Is that true? And what do we know about the 17 tapes? Do we have them? Do you know who has them?”

“Well, with the money, first of all, we’ve already tracked down a little over $10 million,” Comer said. “We’re pretty confident, from other sources that that number will grow to beyond 20 million and it could be more if you factor in the president’s brother, who dealt mainly in the Middle East.”

He added, “With respect to the tapes, look, it mentioned in the FBI form that the oligarch had 17 tapes of Biden – two with Joe Biden accepting the bribe, that he used that as an insurance policy.”

“This oligarch was a high-ranking member or owner of Burisma?” Hannity asked. Comer replied, “That’s exactly right.”

“Have you had any contact with him?” the host followed up.

“Unfortunately, nobody’s had any contact with him for the last three years,” Comer answered. “You know, the MSNBC makes fun of me when I said that there are a lot of people that were involved in the Biden shenanigans that are currently missing. But with respect to this oligarch, we think we know where he is. He just hasn’t been seen in public in a long time, but we’re following the money.”

Despite the accusations, no evidence has emerged showing that Joe Biden engaged in corruption.

