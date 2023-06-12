Newsom Uses Hannity’s Text Message Against Him During Interview: ‘I Respect Your Audience Too Much To Let Them Be Misled’

California Governor Gavin Newsom threw shade at Sean Hannity by alluding to the Fox News host’s infamous text message that was made public in Dominion’s defamation case against the network. The suit stemmed from claims made by Fox News hosts and guests who suggested or claimed outright that the company helped rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

Fox settled the suit for $787.5 million in April. Back in November 2020, Fox hosts expressed concern they would lose viewers if they did not promote Trump’s false claims about the election.

“Respecting this audience whether we agree or not is critical,” Hannity texted a producer at the time.

Newsom and Hannity sat down in Sacramento on Friday for the interview that aired Monday night. The host asked the governor why he thinks California’s population has been decreasing. As they quibbled over tax rates in California and Florida, Newsom worked in the aforementioned text.

“And this number here – 13.3%,” Hannity said, referring to California’s income tax on top earners.

“Which we’ve had for a decade,” Newsom said interrupted.

“Right, and you supported it for a decade,” Hannity replied.

“The public actually initiated it,” the governor said. “It was supported by the public.”

Hannity noted that Florida has no state income tax, which led to this exchange:

HANNITY: But the point is, Florida has zero. The net population growth–hang on–for Florida is almost 1,000 people a day and you’re losing 800 people a day. [CROSSTALK] HANNITY: Here’s my question. Is this connected to that? NEWSOM: No. I respect your audience too much to let them be misled on this. HANNITY: This is a lie? NEWSOM: Your audience doesn’t live in that rarefied– HANNITY: This is a lie? NEWSOM: You’re manipulating some fundamental facts. You’re omitting the fact that the vast majority of people do not live in the 1%. You’re talking about the 1% tax.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hannity asked questions about President Joe Biden’s mental state and had the governor watch a montage of Biden’s “embarrassing struggles.”

Watch above via Fox News.

