Hannity Makes Gavin Newsom Watch Compilation of Biden’s ‘Embarrassing Struggles’

Fox News host Sean Hannity made California Governor Gavin Newsom watch a compilation of President Joe Biden’s “embarrassing struggles” on Monday after Newsom defended Biden from accusations that he was cognitively unfit to be president.

As Hannity and Newsom got into a heated debate over Biden’s accomplishments as president, Hannity said, “Here’s the problem that Joe Biden has. You’re arguing, you’re fighting, you’re battling, you’re articulate… We could sit here for three hours, probably have a beer or two in the middle of this, and you can keep going.”

Hannity claimed, “Here’s the problem. Your president can’t have this conversation. He’s not capable of it,” before adding, “Is Joe Biden up to the job of being president? And as a little reminder, take a look at your president in the monitor.”

Hannity then played a compilation of Biden’s infamous gaffes over the past few years — including the president mumbling incoherently, mispronouncing names, and seemingly forgetting his trip to Ireland — as the chyron displayed, “BIDEN’S EMBARRASSING STRUGGLES.”

After Newsom sat through more of a minute of clips, Hannity said, “And then you’ve got Joe Biden who’s having a hard time standing up. Take a look at that one,” before he played another video of Biden falling over in Colorado Springs on June 1.

“I want you to tell me that you think he is cognitively strong enough to lead this country against China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and a new Axis of evil,” Hannity demanded.

Newsom responded, “Yeah, but I don’t think he’s capable, I know he’s capable. I see results. I’ve seen a masterclass in results the last few years.”

Asked whether Biden was “cognitively strong enough to be president,” Newsom said, “I have conversations with him all the time. Yes.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com