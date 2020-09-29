The 2020 Presidential Debate took a dramatic on Tuesday night when President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Fox News’ Chris Wallace ended up in a fiery 3-way collision, and no one gave an inch.

As Biden took shots at Trump’s trade negotiations with China, Trump retorted by claiming “China ate your lunch,” then the president pivoted in order to attack Biden’s son Hunter. Trump’s attacks gravitated around the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committee’s renewed focus on the ex-veep’s son and the questionable dealings he engaged in while on the board of Burisma.

For the next three minutes, the debate went WAY off the rails as Trump continued his onslaught, Biden retorted the “discredited” attack, and Wallace tried to get a grip and let each side have their say. Wallace’s success was extremely limited however, for Trump and Biden kept trampling over each other, which led the latter to say in exasperation “it’s hard to get any word in with this clown.”

In the end, Wallace forcefully declared the segment over, but he ended up raising his voice as Trump kept going on. The Fox anchor scolded both by telling them to be mindful of the debate format they agreed to, though Wallace directed the admonition more towards Trump, telling him at one point “no, the answer to the question is no.”

“The country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I’m appealing to you to do that, sir,” Wallace said to Trump. When the president complained about Biden’s interruption, Wallace told him “Frankly you’ve been doing more interrupting.”

