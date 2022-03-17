One America News Network reported on the bombing of the maternity ward in Mariupol last week and added in commentary from Pearson Sharp, who is a foreign correspondent on the network.

In the clip, which has since gone viral and been roundly rebuked on social media, Sharp claims: “Biden and his cronies are desperately trying to cook up more conflict to distract from their monumental failures here in America.”

“The United States has a long, storied history of conducting false flag operations in pursuit of its own political agenda and whether it’s starting a war, invading another country, or finding an excuse to sneak out hundreds of tons of gold bullion from a toppled Libyan dictator,” Sharp begins the segment, which first aired on March 12th.

Sharp continued by saying, “I personally investigated and exposed, there was false flag gas attacks in Syria to frame President Bashar al-Assad as a mass-murdering tyrant.”

While it’s unclear exactly which Syrian gas attack Sharp is claiming was a “false flag,” Assad was a mass-murdering dictator who launched hundreds of chemical weapons attacks on his own people. Accusations of “false flag” attacks in Syria were used by both Russia and Assad to justify the use of chemical weapons in that conflict.

Sharp went on to specifically mention the Russian bombing of the maternity ward in Mariupol, saying:

So what’s the most recent story cooked up by the American Pravda? Well, it turns out that the Russians, Democrats’ favorite adversary, blew up a hospital, killing several people, including a child. The latest report from the corporate media warhawks is that a maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, was bombed indiscriminately, which has naturally sparked a global outrage.

Sharp, who has a history of making outlandish and wild claims, went on to make the point that as a journalist it’s his job to ask questions and played tape from Russian officials denying any wrongdoing. Claims he insisted must be investigated.

Sharp was widely condemned on social media for his commentary:

Can I say something. You are an asshole. Pure and simple. OAN should get off the air. It is an embarrassment https://t.co/3HKII5aquE — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) March 17, 2022

It’s not shocking that OAN said this – it’s shocking that top elected Republicans appear on this channel without any consequence or opprobrium – and the last Republican president welcomed their ‘reporter’ into the briefing room and gave her ample time for ‘questions’. https://t.co/VZdCPI0sKS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 17, 2022

Look OAN is about to lose their main distributor (@DIRECTV, whose owner @att actually started this monstrosity) but this is just as bad as Infowars, if not worse. Currently, @CenturyLinkHelp and @verizonfios are still carrying this sick garbage and profiting from it. https://t.co/OixYKe0NkW — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 17, 2022

What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/8B7xyDPC1b — Olivier Gers (@oliviergers) March 17, 2022

OAN is helping Russia, that is their intention… https://t.co/IPx4sNmGgd — Joy Silha (@JoySilha) March 17, 2022

Trumpers’ pro-Putin anti-American anti-Ukraine and anti-Biden rhetoric and actions help to create leverage for Putin in his/their negotiation of/campaign for another Trump presidency in exchange for Ukraine withdrawal and lower gas prices.

Extortion as politics is pure trumpism. https://t.co/O42kTUuEA0 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 17, 2022

