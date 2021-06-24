‘Neither I, Nor OAN, Are Suggesting Anyone Should Be Executed,’ Says Guy on OAN Who Suggested People Should Be Executed For Election Fraud

On Thursday, One America News host Pearson Sharp attempted to clarify on-air remarks suggesting that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, and that the “traitors” responsible should face “execution.”

Pearson falsely claimed, “Whether or not you believe the 2020 was stolen, the simple facts point to massive and widespread problems with voting integrity.” He also cited nonexistent foreign interference by China and Pakistan “to install Joe Biden as president.”

Sharp upped the ante by suggesting those involved in this fake conspiracy could face deadly consequences:

What happens to all these people who responsible for overthrowing the election? what are the consequences for traitors? who meddled with our sacred democratic process and try to steal power by taking away the voices of the American people. What happens to them? In the past, America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors. Execution.”

Talking Points Memo reached out to Sharpe, who replied that he was simply noting that election fraud may constitute treason, the punishment for which may be execution.

“No, neither myself, nor OAN is ‘embracing executing thousands of people,’” Sharp told TPM. “OAN is simply pointing out that if election fraud is proven, then it could very well constitute treason. And according to our laws, treason is punishable by death. If it is found that government officials coordinated with foreign countries to overthrow the election, then that would be the very definition of treason. Which, according to our nation’s laws, could result in execution.”

In an another email to TPM, Sharp said of executing traitors, “That is for the appropriate law enforcement agencies to determine,” and denied advocating “vigilantism.”

“Execution for treason is strictly a legal process,” he said.

