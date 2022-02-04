OAN’s foreign correspondent Pearson Sharp claimed Thursday that Covid-19 vaccines are deadly to both children and adults, and subsequently urged Democrats and others on the left to get as many of them as they can.

Sharp, a little-known figure on the conservative network, generated headlines last year when he called for “executions” for those who stood in the way of former President Donald Trump’s challenges of the 2020 election results.

Citing issues with “voting integrity,” the network personality said that historically, people who have been found to be “traitors” have paid the ultimate price for their actions.

On Thursday night, Sharp cited what he said was overwhelming evidence that the Covid shots are causing heart problems, sudden death in athletes, child mortality, and other issues. He declared, “We have had enough.”

He also added, “We’ve had enough of watching our loved ones get sick and die pointless deaths, all because the media and despots in Washington refused to let us treat our sick with the safest and most effective drugs in the world, like ivermectin.”

Sharp then equated pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Moderna to murderers.

He claimed that data from Pfizer showed 28 women “experienced fetal death and lost their babies,” and labeled equated vaccinations to “child sacrifice on the altar of Big Pharma”

“Who is actually braindead enough to think that this is just a coincidence when Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine are known by the FDA to cause heart attacks?” he asked. “This is a pandemic of the ignorant, and it’s killing our country.”

Sharp also challenged the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Gavin Newsom during his screed.

But his chief opponents, he said, are Democrats and others on the left, whom he encouraged to save the country by committing suicide by Covid vaccine:

So, for all of you progressives and Democrats and radical leftists out there. Do us all a favor, please, and go get vaccinated. In fact, don’t stop there. Get double vaccinated, and be sure to get all your boosters. All three or four of them. Why stop there? If more is better — get five, six, get 10 boosters. All the rest of us sane, freedom-loving Americans are counting on you to get your injections. The survival of our country depends on it.

Watch above, via OAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com