Former President Barack Obama went after President Donald Trump at his Philadelphia rally for Joe Biden Wednesday over new reporting about Trump’s financials.

Obama brought up the reporting from the New York Times on a Trump “secret Chinese bank account” and asked, “How is that possible?”

“Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection?” Obama asked. “You think Fox News might’ve been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me Beijing Barry!”

“It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas,” he continued, before going after his successor over the other Times reporting about how little he paid in taxes.

