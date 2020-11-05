Pam Bondi said much but showed very little on Thursday when she appeared on Fox & Friends to drive President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election is being undermined by voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

The vote results in the Keystone State are expected to be a decisive factor for the 2020 election, though Bondi and other allies to Trump have arrived in Pennsylvania to simultaneously declare victory while raising legal challenges against the vote. When asked about the lawsuit, Bondi insisted “we do have evidence of cheating” and “we are not going anywhere until they declare we won Pennsylvania.”

From there, Bondi railed against PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar by accusing her of trying to “change the rules of the game,” plus she slammed the state for not allowing more observation of the vote processing. Brian Kilmeade eventually raised the specter of illegal votes by prompting Bondi to blast mail-in votes that were supposedly postmarked for after Election Day.

“For every vote that came in late, that was postmarked late…that discounts every legal vote that come in,” Bondi said. “That means all the good residents who are all supporting us in Pennsylvania, their votes don’t count by these fake ballots that are coming in late. And they are not letting us watch the process.”

Steve Doocy asked Bondi to clarify her “fake ballots” comment, to which, she responded “There could be. That’s the problem.” This prompted Doocy to follow up and ask “do you have any — have you heard stories of ballots that are fake?”

Instead of describing those “fake ballots,” Bondi diverted to claims about ballots that were dumped or sent to dead people. When asked if any vote counters have actually said they’ve seen ballots postmarked for after November 3rd, Bondi declined a direct answer to the question before saying “why won’t they let us watch?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

