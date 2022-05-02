Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy clashed with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday about 42 migrants caught at the Southern Border whose names are on the Terrorist Screening Database, commonly referred to as the terrorist watchlist.

Doocy asked Psaki why Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wouldn’t say where the 42 are located.

“We know where those 42 individuals are on the TSDB, the terrorist screening database,” Mayorkas told CNN on Sunday.

“Why isn’t he saying ‘we know where the 42 are. They’re in jail’?” asked Doocy.

“Well, Peter, I would really point you to the Department of Homeland Security to get more follow-up details on his comments,” said Psaki. “I know he’s spoken extensively at a had a range of hearings and obviously on a range of Sunday shows yesterday including on Fox, I believe.”

“So what is the president’s priority, potentially stopping terrorist attacks or letting these migrants come in?” asked Doocy.

“Well, again, I think, as we noted just a couple weeks ago when there was reporting about the numbers being stopped at the border, that was the Border Patrol doing their jobs,” replied Psaki. “That was the system working and certainly part of the role of the Department of Homeland Security, to keep our country safe, keep the American people safe and I think that’s an indication of Secretary Mayorkas’ work to do exactly that.”

“So if it takes 19 people to carry out the Sept. 11 attacks, what do you guys think 42 people on a terrorist watch list might be capable of?” asked Doocy.

“Again, Peter, the Number One job of the president of the United States, the vice president, certainly the secretary of Homeland Security is to keep the American people safe,” responded Psaki. “I think a lot of this reporting you’re referencing is an indication that they’re doing their jobs and doing exactly that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com