Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly took musician and Trump ally Kid Rock on not one but two Apache helicopters for a “joy ride” on Monday morning.

Drop Site reporter Ryan Grim shared the scoop in a post on X, alleging that he spoke to “multiple Army sources” who confirmed, “Kid Rock flew to Fort Belvoir this morning on his private jet and took a little joy ride on two Apache helicopters with War Secretary Pete Hegseth.”

The information, Grim wrote, was “backed up by flight data.”

While most Apache helicopters typically have two crew members, consisting of a pilot and co-pilot/gunner, Grim reported that Hegseth and Rock went up with only one pilot “so the boys could each ride shotgun.”

Grim claimed he reached out to Fort Belvoir for comment but was redirected to the Secretary of Defense’s office.

“Apache helicopters are not stationed at Ft. Belvoir so unclear where they came from,” he wrote. “A spokesperson at the base referred questions to the secretary’s office.”

Just last month, Rock made headlines for saluting a U.S. military AH-64 Apache helicopter filmed hovering near his Nashville mansion on March 28, in a video Rock himself proudly shared to social media.

In the post’s caption, Rock slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom (D): “This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

The U.S. Army reportedly suspended the crew on March 31 following an investigation.

However, later that same day, Hegseth revealed the suspension had been lifted.

“Thank you [Kid Rock]. [U.S. Army] pilots suspension lifted,” Hegseth wrote on X. “No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.”

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