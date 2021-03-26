Peter Doocy Says ‘There Is a Pattern’ of Biden Not Calling on Fox: We Should Know If We’re Being ‘Singled Out’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday after he wasn’t called on at President Joe Biden’s Thursday press conference, and he followed up on America Reports by saying there’s a notable “pattern” of Fox being snubbed.

Doocy said that Biden himself has “been very generous with his time” and that Psaki has taken his questions many times, but added, “At the end of last summer, when the Biden campaign started hosting in-person events after a long lockdown because of covid-19 concerns, this list started getting used where the president… would go through either a staffer off to the side or the president would have a list, usually of about five people, and those are the ones that he would call on.”

“Fox ended up getting a lot of soundbites from the president, because when he was done with that list, he would linger around and see what I was going to shout about,” he told John Roberts and Sandra Smith. “That’s great. But yesterday, again, is one of these situations where somebody on the staff or a lot of people on the staff come up with a list, give it to him, and if he just decides to stick to the list, then we are left out, and that is what happened yesterday.”

He said there’s a “notable… pattern” from the campaign to now that at official events, “Fox, which is part of a five-network TV pool… has never been on the list, and we’re the only ones that are part of that five-network pool that have never been on the list.

Roberts — who went off on Psaki earlier for her “hogwash” response to Doocy — joked that maybe she just didn’t see him.

When Smith asked about his response to Psaki’s answer, Doocy said, “We’re not asking for anything special, but we also don’t want to be singled out. And if that is the case, then it would be nice if they could tell us on camera, on the record. That’s kind of what we were getting at.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]