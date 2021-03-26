Peter Doocy Confronts Jen Psaki About Biden Presser Snub: Is it ‘Official Administration Policy’ to Exclude Fox News?

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted press secretary Jen Psaki on whether the White House has a policy to exclude his network from being called on at certain events.

The exchange comes one day after Doocy was the only representative of the major broadcast and cable networks not called on by President Joe Biden at an East Room news conference. In the briefing room Friday, Doocy questioned Psaki about the snub.

“We noticed that starting at the end of the campaign, and into the transition, and here at the White House, any time that the president has an event where he’s given a list of reporters to call on, Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the president,” Doocy said. “And I’m just curious if that’s an official administration policy.”

Psaki took exception to the idea Fox News has been frozen out.

“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?” Psaki said.

“Yes but—” Doocy interjected.

“And do we take questions from you every time we come to the briefing room?” Psaki added.

“But the president—” Doocy said.

“Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office?” Psaki said.

“Unfortunately, only when I have shouted after he goes through his whole list,” Doocy said. “And the president has been very generous with his time with Fox. I’m just curious about this list that he is given. The only member of the five-network pool never on it dating back to when he resumed in-person events in Wilmington during the end of the campaign.”

The press secretary dismissed Doocy’s concerns with a lighthearted personal quip, as well as a note that she personally is slated to appear on Fox News this weekend.

“I’m always happy to have this conversation with you — even about your awesome socks you’re wearing today,” Psaki said. “And have a conversation with you even when we disagree. The president’s taken your questions. And I’m looking forward to doing Fox News Sunday this Sunday.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

