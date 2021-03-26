Fox News’ John Roberts went off on White House press secretary Jen Psaki after her exchange with Peter Doocy at Friday’s briefing over Fox’s access to the White House.

Doocy was not called on at President Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday, so he questioned Psaki on whether this is “official administration policy.”

Psaki responded by pointing to her own exchanges with Doocy, and said the president has answered his questions. Doocy said Biden’s only responded to his shouted questions and again asked about Fox not being on the president’s list.

After Fox News played that exchange, Roberts started by saying, “Can I offer an opinion here? Like, do I have clearance?”

He followed up by saying Psaki’s response was “hogwash”:

“Absolute hogwash! He has never been on the list, he has only gotten questions when he’s shouted them at the president. The president has said on occasion, ‘You know what, you always ask me the tough questions, but I like you, so go ahead, bring it on.’ He has not been on that list.”

He brought up the previous president going after MSNBC and CNN before adding, “He called on them, and he called on them more often than not. Doocy has never been on that list, so what she said today was absolute, unadulterated hogwash!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

