Fox News’ Piers Morgan cheerfully brushed off Donald Trump’s repeated attacks against him over his recent headline-grabbing interview with the former president on Fox Nation.

Morgan joined Fox & Friends on Monday to discuss his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, and Steve Doocy congratulated him on the viewership he got from the Trump interview. Of course, Doocy noted that the former president just took all the credit for the ratings while claiming that Morgan’s show otherwise “bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray.”

“The fact is, I got a new close-up glimpse at Piers, and he no longer has what it takes,” Trump said in a statement. “It’s over for him!”

Morgan chuckled at the recital of Trump’s insults, adding “I think you know you’ve got a great interview when a recently departed president of the United States issues not one, not two, but three statements so far about the interview. All of them with conflicting reports from his mind about how he thinks it went.”

Morgan was referring to the fact that Trump repeatedly lashed out at him for misrepresenting the tenor of their conversation with a 30-second promotional clip. Trump claimed Morgan tried to “unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me,” but instead of addressing the charge, Morgan spoke directly to Trump as he said, “It was a fantastic interview.”

“Everyone I know who watched it actually thought you came out of it really well,” Morgan continued. “So why you are going completely crackers at a 30-second promo?… I simply used a promo to sell the interview to get people to watch. It worked! Everybody watched!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com