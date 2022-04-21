Trump Continues Lashing Out at Piers Morgan: He ‘Deceptively’ Edited My Interview ‘And Got Caught’

Former President Donald Trump continued to chime in on Thursday about his interview with Piers Morgan – a preview of which gave the impression that Trump walked out on the interview even though audio released later demonstrated he didn’t.

On Wednesday, Trump called the preview of the interview, where Morgan told Trump he lost the 2020 election, an “[attempt] to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me.”

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour,” said Trump. “The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest.”

Additionally, Trump repeated the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election, saying that “the evidence is massive and irrefutable” that the election was stolen, citing “documentaries” yet to be released.

Trump also called for Morgan to make “some big changes to their final product.”

In the full statement, Trump said:

Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him “a fool” if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable (check out Truth the Vote and the Dinesh D’Souza documentary, which will all be coming out soon). For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?

In another Thursday statement, Trump said that if he “did what Piers Morgan did in his fake interview with me, rigging and redoing my words, and then making it sound like I walked out of an interview, the failed gubernatorial candidate and Radical Left Racist, Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, would start an immediate investigation and demand the re-institution of the death penalty, or whatever may be worse than that.”

Trump and his business are under investigation by James’ office.

Trump remarked that Morgan “got caught red-handed, and the interview that I rather enjoyed doing is now in shambles” and repeated more baseless claims about the 2020 election.

In the full statement, Trump said:

If I did what Piers Morgan did in his fake interview with me, rigging and redoing my words, and then making it sound like I walked out of an interview, the failed gubernatorial candidate and Radical Left Racist, Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, would start an immediate investigation and demand the re-institution of the death penalty, or whatever may be worse than that. Piers got caught red-handed, and the interview that I rather enjoyed doing is now in shambles. I especially enjoyed talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud and his big mistake on the way he walked off his show when the “weatherman” made him look like a fool. I never walked out of my interviews with him, he’s easy, but he tried to make it look like I did. Unlike others, I don’t believe Piers is a complete slimeball, but he lost a lot of credibility. Interestingly, many of the Fake News Media outlets are covering his mistake. They view it as potentially fraudulent, and so do I. Piers is off to a bad start, but thanks to me, he may get a final burst of big ratings before it all comes crashing down!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com