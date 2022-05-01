Former President Donald Trump managed to celebrate Piers Morgan and pronounce his career dead in the same four sentences.

In a statement out Sunday afternoon, the former president took credit for high TV ratings garnered by the premiere of Morgan’s new talk show, which airs on Fox Nation in the U.S. But then, Trump argued that subsequent episodes have not fared as well, and claimed that the reason for their lackluster performance was that Morgan challenged Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Ratings for the Piers Morgan interview with me were great!” Trump said. “Unfortunately, after that interview, his show bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray.”

News UK, which airs Morgan’s show in Great Britain, claims the program racked up 64 million views across all platforms in its first week — a tally which does not include those who watched on Australian TV or Fox Nation. Subsequent episodes featured Sharon Osbourne and Caitlyn Jenner.

But as far as Trump is concerned, Morgan should just quit while he’s ahead.

“The fact is, I got a new close-up glimpse at Piers, and he no longer has what it takes,” Trump said. “It’s over for him!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com