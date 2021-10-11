Police Body Cams Show Cops Dragging Black Disabled Man From His Car By His Hair: ‘I’m a Paraplegic, Bro! You Can F**king Hurt Me!’

[Warning: this video contains content and language that some viewers may find offensive.]

A Black paraplegic man is accusing the Dayton, OH police department of profiling, unlawful arrest, and illegal search and seizure after he was dragged from his car during a traffic stop. Body cameras showed officers yanking Clifford Owensby from his car, pulling him by his hair and head onto the ground as he yells for help.

CNN correspondent Polo Sandoval reported on the story for CNN Newsroom with anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell.

The body cam footage shows the officers asking Owensby to get out of the car, and he explains to them that he is unable to do so because he is a paraplegic.

“I’m not getting out,” Owensby said. “I just told you, I’m a paraplegic, I cannot get out.”

Owensby asks the officer to “call your white shirt,” meaning superior, presumably to get instruction on interacting with someone with a disability. The officer replied that he is going to pull Owensby out of the car and will call his superior afterwards.

“I’m going to pull you out, and then I’ll call a white shirt because you’re getting out of the car,” the officer said. “It’s not an option. You’re getting out of this car. So, you can cooperate and get out of the car or I’ll drag you out of the car. Do you see your two options here? What would you like to do, sir?”

Owensby again implored him to call the white shirt, repeatedly said he was a paraplegic, and that he was worried about getting hurt.

“Listen,” said Owensby, “I’m a paraplegic, bro, you can f**king hurt me! What are you all doing, bro? I’m a paraplegic, bro. I’m a paraplegic. I’m trying to tell y’all I got help getting in the car! Y’all can f**king hurt me!”

“Get out of the car! Get out of the car!” the officer ordered, as Owensby continued to object.

“Ow, ow, ow!” Owensby yelled as the officer grabs him, first by the wrist and arm and then by his dreadlocked hair. “Damn, bro! Can anybody help?”

Blackwell commented that Owensby had filed a complaint with the NAACP over the traffic stop, saying that the police “treated him like a dog.” He also noted that he had observed the hand controls in Owensby’s car — the adaptations used to drive by paraplegics who cannot operate the gas and brake pedals with their feet.

Sandoval reported that the incident had occurred on Sept. 30, and that the Dayton police had said that they spotted him leaving what they suspected to be a drug house. The officers intended to conduct a K-9 search of the car, and it is policy to have everyone exit the vehicle during such searches.

Owensby’s attorney told reporters that a lawsuit was “inevitable” against the Dayton Police Department, the individual officers involved, and the state of Ohio.

In an interview with local CNN affiliate WKEF, Owensby recounted the traffic stop, saying he was scared he was going to die.

“This is it, this is how I go out,” he said. “Just like every other black man I watched go out on TV, and this is my turn.”

Owensby added that he was “thankful” for the body cameras, because “if they were willing to do all of that stuff while the cameras were rolling, I can only imagine what would happen if no cameras was rolling.”

No drugs or weapons were found in Owensby’s vehicle, and no drug related charges were filed against him. Police did find a little over $22,000 in cash, which he said were his savings.

Sandoval said that the Dayton mayor has said that everybody in the video was “owed a thorough investigation,” and the Dayton PD’s professional standards bureau had begun that process.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

