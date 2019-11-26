Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to directly answer questions about the newly-released records shedding light on the dynamic between himself, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

As Pompeo addressed reporters on Tuesday, he was asked about how the State Department released a trove of documents showing he had multiple conversations with Giuliani back in March. The documents also show Pompeo was alerted to concerns about the smear campaign against Yovanovitch, who Pompeo refused to publicly support while Giuliani and other Trump allies pushed defamatory information about her.

When Pompeo was asked if he spoke to Giuliani amid the effort to recall Yovanovitch and whether the State Department misled Congress about it, he said, “I don’t have much to say with respect to Ukraine investigation, other than we continue to comply with all of the legal requirements.”

“With respect to the larger side of the issues, he had a clear policy with respect to the Ukraine and we executed it successfully,” Pompeo continued. “The State Department has been working on that for a year and a half or plus here and we will continue to work on it. Every action I took and have taken will continue to be driven toward that objective.”

Watch above, via CBS.

