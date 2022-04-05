Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Pope Francis offered condolences for the death of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed last month covering the war in Ukraine.

Griff Jenkins delivered a report on Saturday about Francis traveling to Malta in order to speak about the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Francis spoke with reporters during the flight, and Jenkins said it was during that scrum when the Pontiff was given a picture of Zakrzewski and a letter from his family.

“When handed the photo of Pierre,” Jenkins said, “the Pope commented in Italian, saying ‘He is up there.'”

Zakrzewski was killed in mid-March when the vehicle he was traveling in came under attack around the village of Horenka. The attack also killed Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian journalist working with the Fox News team, and Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall was also seriously injured, though he recovered from his wounds and was evacuated from Ukraine.

Fox News honored Zakrzewski by sharing photos from his funeral, and his death also prompted an outpouring of grief from reporters and observers across the mediaverse.

