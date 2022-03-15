Watch: Jen Psaki Opens Briefing With Tribute to Fox News Journalist Killed in Ukraine

For the second time in as many days, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had the sad duty of acknowledging the death of a journalist covering the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Fox News announced on Tuesday the tragic death of Pierre Zakrzewski in an attack outside Kyiv while newsgathering with correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Before taking questions at Tuesday’s briefing, Psaki referenced the announcement from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

“I also just wanted to note the news we heard from the CEO of Fox this morning that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski … lost his life.”

“He is someone who has served in many war zones over the course of time. He was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News, from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure working there,” she said.

“So, we just, our thoughts, prayers are with his family, with the entire community as well,” Psaki said, acknowledging Fox News White House reporter Jacqui Heinrich in the front row.

On Monday, Psaki also offered condolences on the death of Brent Renaud. At that time it was not known who was injured along with Fox’s Hall, but Psaki mentioned the incident.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

