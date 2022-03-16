Benjamin Hall is now safely out of Ukraine and in good spirits. This good news comes after Fox News is still reeling from the deaths of two Fox News colleagues in Ukraine reported yesterday.

The good news was reported Wednesday morning by Bill Hemmer who opened his report with “This is news we’ve been waiting on. An update on our colleague, Ben Hall. He is now safe and out of Ukraine. Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world. We remind you, please continue to keep him in your prayers as well, as well as Sasha and Pierre, the news from yesterday.”

Hall was injured by a Russian artillery attack that killed veteran camera operator Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who went by Sasha.

“We are all thinking of his family and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them,” added Martha MacCallum. “We hope for good news in the days ahead.”

