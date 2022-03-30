It was a moment where journalistic rivalries were rendered totally inconsequential, and correspondents for competing networks came together in a staggering show of unity.

According to the Wall Street Journal, CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward and Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst worked together out of a Kyiv hotel suite — which was serving as a makeshift CNN newsroom — in the wake of an attack which killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, and also wounded Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

The Journal reports that Ward and Yingst were calling morgues and hospitals in an effort to locate Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova. They also contacted Ukrainian military officials, and relayed information about Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova’s last known whereabouts.

Security personnel from NBC and the British outlet Sky News also offered to help Fox News locate track down Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, the Journal reports. Eventually, Fox News’s security team got a tip that their remains had been identified.

David Rohde, a former New York Times war correspondent who was kidnapped in 2008 by the Taliban while reporting in Afghanistan, summed up the dynamic between the rival outlets in war zones.

“We should compete aggressively against each other in terms of stories but shouldn’t compete when it comes to safety,” Rohde told the Journal.

