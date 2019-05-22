Presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) warned that the U.S. Supreme Court has turned into a “conservative pro-life court” due to the placement of President Donald Trump’s two SCOTUS picks.

Ryan made the comments while affirming his commitment to protecting reproductive rights during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle this morning.

“I think there’s only so many ways to [protect abortion rights] this but one of it — and I think the most fundamental thing — we’ve got to start winning elections,” he said. “We’re losing elections in these states. Of course, we have to fund Planned Parenthood. We’ve got to get rid of the Hyde Amendment, we have to make sure we invest in women’s health care, but the reality is we’ve got to win elections.”

“We keep playing defense all the time on all of these issues and in all of these states and in the federal government,” he added.

He went on to outline the impact of the last election on the court — namely, the arrival of right-wing Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“We now have the federal courts peppered with conservative pro-life justices,” Ryan said. “The Supreme Court is a conservative pro-life court. We’ve got to start moving in the right direction here politically and getting elected so we appoint the judges and we win elections in these states.”

“We’ve got to start connecting with people, working class people so they vote for us so we can take care of some of these issues,” the 2020 candidate concluded.

Ryan’s comments were made as abortion rights quickly become a top issue in the conversation around the 2020 election in response to states like Missouri, Georgia, and Alabama passing laws essentially banning abortion.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

