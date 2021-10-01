Psaki Addresses Official’s Retweet on Congress Negotiations: ‘You’ve Caught Us, Ron Klain Retweeted to Send a Secret Message’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked a question at Friday’s briefing about a retweet from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

This week has been dominated by negotiations among Democrats on the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the $3.5 trillion spending package. The House delayed the infrastructure vote Thursday as progressives pushed for them to take up the reconciliation bill.

In response to a New York Times headline calling it a “big setback” for the Biden agenda, Rep. Jared Huffman (D- CA) — a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — tweeted back, “The headline should be that we are setting the Biden agenda back on track, not setting it back.”

That message was retweeted by Klain Friday morning.

Psaki was asked Friday about that retweet and perceptions the Biden administration is “talking out of both sides of its mouth.”

She started her response by mockingly saying, “You’ve caught us, Ron Klain retweeted to send a secret message to the country that we were litigating against ourselves and arguing against our agenda.”

Psaki went on to say Klain was just touting the positives of the president’s agenda. She added, “Sometimes a retweet is nothing more than that.”

