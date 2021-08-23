Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday over Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan – despite the Biden administration insisting otherwise.

“Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan. It’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded,” asked Doocy during the White House press briefing. “Does he have a sense of that?”

Psaki got defensive and said, “First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”

Doocy followed up with “There are no Americans stranded, is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan right now.”

Psaki sniped at Doocy over that insinuation.

“I’m just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home,” she said. “We are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”

Doocy then asked about President Joe Biden’s assertion that “America is back” considering that “his policies have Americans getting beat up by the Taliban, Afghans handing babies over barbed wire fences.”

“Is that what he meant when he said ‘America is back,’” asked Doocy.

Psaki responded that what Biden “meant is that we are going to continue to lead in the world including being the leaders in evacuating not just our Afghan partners, not just American citizens, but now also our allies. And we have done that by evacuating approximately 42,000 people over the last month. That is Americans leading. That is our men and women in our military leading on the ground. Securing the airport after the Afghans flied and didn’t secure the airport and ensuring that we are taking care of our partners as we promised to.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

