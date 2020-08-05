Public health officials detailed the threats and hatred they have received throughout the coronavirus pandemic in an MSNBC interview on Wednesday — one noting she felt so unsafe she considered getting home security.

The segment first addressed Dr. Amy Actons, former Ohio chief health advisor to Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who stepped down from her position this summer once protesters began demonstrating in front of her house.

Actons is one of 30 health officials who have resigned, retired, or have been fired following intense backlash and threats from the public regarding their coronavirus responses.

“Imagine if protesters showed up at the home of the fire chief to protest the way they were managing the fire,” said Dr. Charity Dean, former Assistant Director of the California Department of Public Health. “That sounds ridiculous, but that’s exactly what’s been happening to local public health officers as they strive to do their job based on science.”

Dean is another of the 30 health officials who stepped down from their positions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of four health officials from around the nation all noted that they have never been treated this way before, some detailing the threats they have received.

“I started to hear about how other colleagues who have been working in public health had their cars broken into, had been followed home, had rocks thrown through the building,” said Dr. Emily Brown, before confirming she has also had personal threats made against her.

“That fear, you know, I’ve never felt that before. A person posted something to the effect, ‘F you, F her, let’s start shooting,” said Laurie Jones. “I felt like I needed to get surveillance equipment at my home.”

Another doctor, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, noted she has also been receiving death threats via hate mail — adding that it is especially troubling because this is a time they should be performing at their best.

When asked if male colleagues are receiving the same threats, the doctors revealed that the women are getting more personal and graphic hate than the men.

“It’s important to remember that these officials are the people that cities and towns will be relying on soon enough to coordinate those coronavirus immunizations once a vaccine is available,” MSNBC host Craig Melvin pointed out following the segment.

