Rachel Campos-Duffy Roasted For Admitting Charges in Trump Impeachment Were True — As Way to Defend Him

Rachel Campos-Duffy, who serves as a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, responded to criticism on Sunday regarding a comment she made about former President Donald Trump and Ukraine – a response that elicited even more criticism on Twitter.

Historian Kevin Kruse lit into Campos-Duffy on Sunday after she said on air that “If I was Zelenskyy right now, I would think, I wish Trump was in charge” – regarding Russia’s ongoing brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Kruse wrote in response, “If you’d told me 25 years ago that ⁦@RCamposDuffy⁩ would turn out to be the most embarrassing member of Real World San Francisco I’m not sure I’d have believed you, but here we are. What an unbelievable idiot.”

If you’d told me 25 years ago that ⁦@RCamposDuffy⁩ would turn out to be the most embarrassing member of Real World San Francisco I’m not sure I’d have believed you, but here we are. What an unbelievable idiot. https://t.co/XSzXt8ysxH — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 13, 2022

Kruse added another response, offering a sarcastic correction of Campos-Duffy’s remarks, “Gosh, I bet Zelensky wishes the US president was still the guy who got Republicans to drop Ukraine support from their platform, made military aid dependent on Zelensky doing his dirty work, and who was best buddies with Putin! I am very smart and qualified!”

“Gosh, I bet Zelensky wishes the US president was still the guy who got Republicans to drop Ukraine support from their platform, made military aid dependent on Zelensky doing his dirty work, and who was best buddies with Putin! I am very smart and qualified!” — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 13, 2022

Campos-Duffy responded to the personal attack, which referenced her time as an MTV reality television star, saying, “Obama gave Ukraine blankets. Trump gave them weapons. He used that leverage to try to get Zelinsky to expose the proven Biden family corruption in Ukraine. Biden administration slowed down weapons to Ukraine & only ramped it up AFTER the invasion that his weak presidency invited.”

Campos-Duffy’s comment alluded to the first impeachment of Trump, in which he was impeached but not convicted on charges related to withholding military aid from Ukraine to pressure Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate the Bidens – Trump’s political opponent at the time.

Kruse responded again, noting that Campos-Duffy appeared to be admitting Trump’s wrongdoing with regard to his first impeachment – accusations Trump continues to deny.

“I like how she invoked the charges in his first impeachment trial — which Trump furiously denied at the time — as a point in his favor,” Kruse noted.

Here are some other responses to Campos-Duffy’s comments:

You are a cult member. Donald Trump is your cult leader. Keep telling us who you are. Thanks. https://t.co/JOvE12XaBb — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 14, 2022

Random word generating programs sound smarter than this https://t.co/tZbYM0gMWT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 13, 2022

They don’t even deny Trump tried to extort the Ukrainians … https://t.co/oMICtU3DgI — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 13, 2022



