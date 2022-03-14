Fellow Journalists Share Prayers and Sympathies For Wounded Reporter Benjamin Hall in Ukraine

By Jackson RichmanMar 14th, 2022, 3:52 pm
 

Benjamin Hall Ukraine Kyiv

Members of the press both at Fox News and from other outlets sent prayers, well-wishes, and sympathies out for reporter Benjamin Hall, who it was confirmed on Monday was wounded near Kyiv.

In a memo to Fox News staff, the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott announced that Hall “was injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine.” As John Roberts reported on air, the details were scarce.

Fox News Memo on Benjamin Hall injury in Ukraine

Fox News personnel and many other people expressed their concerns and hope for his recovery.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: