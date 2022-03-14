Fellow Journalists Share Prayers and Sympathies For Wounded Reporter Benjamin Hall in Ukraine

Members of the press both at Fox News and from other outlets sent prayers, well-wishes, and sympathies out for reporter Benjamin Hall, who it was confirmed on Monday was wounded near Kyiv.

In a memo to Fox News staff, the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott announced that Hall “was injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine.” As John Roberts reported on air, the details were scarce.

Fox News personnel and many other people expressed their concerns and hope for his recovery.

Prayers going out to @BenjaminHallFNC , who was injured covering the war in Ukraine earlier today. Prayers for his family too. Benji is an incredible correspondent and an absolutely lovely person. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 14, 2022

Please pray for our Fox News colleague @BenjaminHallFNC who was injured reporting in Kyiv. He is hospitalized and we have very few details. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 14, 2022

Please say a prayer for @BenjaminHallFNC, our brilliant and brave @FoxNews reporter, who was injured in Ukraine. 🙏🏻 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 14, 2022

Praying fervently for @BenjaminHallFNC and all our co-workers in harm’s way. Please join me. 🙏🏼 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 14, 2022

Praying hard for @BenjaminHallFNC. He is fearless and has always gone the extra mile to bring important and dangerous stories to the world. pic.twitter.com/A1M3xW3zYE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 14, 2022

My heart breaks for @BenjaminHallFNC, his wife, and their 3 young kids. Praying for him, them, and the rest of our teams in Ukraine. 💔🙏🏼 — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) March 14, 2022

Prayers for our Fox colleague @BenjaminHallFNC who has been injured in Ukraine while on assignment We are able to see the reality of the atrocities of war on our screens here in the US because of journalists like Ben. Prayers for Ben and his family in these difficult hours 🙏🏼 — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) March 14, 2022

Big prayers to Hen Hall and his family right now, we are all thinking of you @BenjaminHallFNC. https://t.co/rfiGClpGn1 — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 14, 2022

Just gutted thinking about our colleague Benjamin Hall who was injured today in Ukraine. Praying for him, his beautiful family and the rest of our colleagues who are out there. — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) March 14, 2022

.@BenjaminHallFNC was doing exceptional reporting in Ukraine – honestly the best I’d seen. His interviews and descriptions brought us all into the tragedy happening there. Ben is also just a wonderful, nice guy. Thinking now of Ben and his family – hoping and praying for them. https://t.co/pjWvNoPVLy — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) March 14, 2022

Benjamin Hall is a good guy and a dedicated journalist. My prayers are with him and his family. — Mike Tobin (@MikeTobinFox) March 14, 2022

I am sincerely praying for @BenjaminHallFNC and his family. Wounded on the ground in Ukraine. Send prayers and good energy to him and all of our crews. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 14, 2022

We love you @BenjaminHallFNC 🙏🏻 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 14, 2022

Seconding @andersoncooper: Our thoughts are with injured Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall and his family. pic.twitter.com/rUrjZOL9P2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 14, 2022