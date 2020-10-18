Former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus says he remains confident in President Donald Trump’s re-election, though the the 2020 contest “will come down to the wire.”

Priebus gave an interview to Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Face The Nation, which comes as the network’s new polling data found that former Vice President Joe Biden has the upper hand on Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin.

Brennan began asking Priebus by asking about a Washington Post report saying he’s concerned about Trump’s chances.

“Not at all,” Priebus responded. “I’m not concerned about that at all. I’m concerned about early votes. I’m concerned about absentee ballot voting, but I’m always worried about early vote and absentee ballot voting.”

As Priebus minimized the reporting that he has formally rejoined the Trump election effort, he warned that “these are unprecedented times.”

“This is something that will come down to the wire,” he said. “I hope and expect the president to win.”

The interview continued with Priebus offering his skepticism of the polling data and disputing the idea that Trump’s support is seeing an “erosion.”

Watch above, via CBS.

