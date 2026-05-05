Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fumed over a question from a reporter who bluntly accused President Donald Trump of capitulating on Iran.

In a tense confrontation during Tuesday’s press briefing at the Pentagon, Newsmax’s James Rosen called out the president’s shifting rhetoric. Rosen delivered a long windup to his question, during which he offered praise to Hegseth and the troops. But ultimately, he landed in a place that Hegseth didn’t seem to like.

Here is Rosen’s question in full:

“Mr. Secretary, thank you. General, thank you. I want to first express my gratitude and admiration for the work you do and for everyone involved in our armed forces and also for the accomplishments of Operation Epic Fury, which I think are too often dismissed too lightly. “But those accomplishments don’t obscure, I think, a central default that has occurred here, and I would like you both to address it. On the first day of this conflict, President Trump addressed the Iranian people directly and said, ‘when we’re finished, take over your government. It’ll be yours to take.’ And then on the seventh day of the conflict, in a Truth Social post, the president said, ‘There will be no deal with Iran except’ all caps, exclamation mark ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!’ What happens to that pledge to the Iranians? And when did the president decide to capitulate on his demand for unconditional surrender?”

Hegseth seemed flustered by the question, and took a shot at Rosen for asking it.

“James… I wouldn’t… You started out nicely, but you ended exactly where we knew you would end,” Hegseth said.

The secretary then insisted Trump has not caved on any of his positions.

“The president hasn’t capitulated on anything,” Hegseth said. “He holds the cards, we maintain the upper hand, and Project Freedom only strengthens that hand. And so he will ensure that whatever deal is made, or whatever end state is reached, creates ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, which is A No. 1. And he’s been focused on that, and the deal and discussions are centered on that. And what the Iranian people take advantage of after the fact is up to them. And he’s very clear about that.”

Rosen tried to press, but Hegseth called on another reporter.

“Can I have one follow-up, please?” Rosen asked.

“Everyone else follows directives,” Hegseth said, declining the request.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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