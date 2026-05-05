Joe Scarborough Trashes ‘Stupidity’ of Democratic Fears That John Fetterman Will Flip

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough trashed the panic emerging in some Democratic circles that Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) will switch parties as “stupidity” that ignores the fact the lawmaker “votes with the party 93% of the time.”

The comments came after Politico’s politics bureau chief Jonathan Martin reported Monday on a push by Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to flip Fetterman.

Since Trump returned to office, the senator has repeatedly criticized fellow Democratic lawmakers comments toward the administration and broken with the party on some votes.

Fetterman himself shrugged off the idea of crossing the aisle.

On Tuesday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough admitted that the senator occasionally “aggravated” his party colleagues but dismissed the idea that he would switch as he scolded Democrats for being unable to “figure out” how to deal with a lawmaker who didn’t “march lockstep” on issues like Israel.

The host began by recalling his time as a Republican lawmaker and breaking with the party line: “I used to always joke that when I got to Washington, I realized, because I voted against my party occasionally, maybe I voted with them 90%-91% of the time, and man, you would have thought I was a Marxist!”

“And I always joked in Washington it’s kind of like The Godfather, you don’t get any credit for being loyal to the family 95% of the time,” he added.

Rounding on Democrats, he continued: “But the stupidity, just think about this. I understand Fetterman says things that aggravate Democrats – I totally get it. I look at some of the things he says, and I roll my eyes as well. But he votes with the party 93% of the time! When he becomes a Republican, he would vote against the party probably 93% of the time!”

“Democrats need to figure out how to deal with somebody that doesn’t march lockstep with them on Israel and some of these other issues, because we’re actually old enough to remember when there were a lot of Democrats that talked and voted this way, and there were a lot of Republicans that talked and voted like moderate Democrats,” Scarborough argued.

“Better to have him inside the tent than outside the tent,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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