MeidasTouch influencer Adam Mockler confronted former Trump pal Geraldo Rivera to his face for calling him a “d*ck” over his epic brawl with CNN star GOP analyst Scott Jennings last week.

Mockler and Jennings lit up social media with a viral clip in which Jennings lost it and told his fellow panelist to “get your f*cking hand out of my face!” after having meted out a series of insults.

Geraldo, who was on that panel, went on a different show and accused Mockler of being a “d*ck” in the exchange.

On Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan asked Mockler to respond directly to Geraldo, which resulted in Rivera attacking him as a “wise-ass” and Mockler accusing him of a “double standard”:

PIERS MORGAN: You were on the panel. I want to play your reaction on NewsNation to what you see, saw on that panel.

(VIDEO CLIP)

PIERS MORGAN: I wasn’t sure if you were talking about Chris Cuomo there, actually, Geraldo, to clarify you were actually talking about Adam Mockler.

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: Do you still think so?

PIERS MORGAN: Well, Adam, what do you want to say to Geraldo? He called you a d*ck. Do you have a response?

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: Yeah, it’s not a d*ck to try to force a critical question and try to forced the conversation to where the American people want it. Geraldo, you were there when Scott made fun of my bedtime five minutes earlier.

Again, this is somebody not bound by any rules whatsoever on this show. He’s able to lie over and over.

Why should I be bound by some decorum that my opponents aren’t bound by? Do you see what I’m saying? It’s not the eighties anymore. It’s not even 2010 anymore. We are in a new era where we are playing in a reciprocal manner.

So I’m not playing the games where I have to be nice.

And regarding life experience, really quickly, you have a whole life of experience and you’re on the same panels as me. We’re on same shows. We have a show last week. We have show today. So life experience. What has it gotten you? I don’t know.

PIERS MORGAN: All right, Geraldo, your life experience has got you nowhere, says the young d*ck!

GERALDO RIVERA: It’s got me a career that’s lasted 56 years so far and counting, and aside from 10 Emmys and a few other trinkets, I guess–.

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: And now you’re on the same panels as everyone else.

GERALDO RIVERA: Adam, listen, don’t be a wise-ass, okay? I said to you in the commercial break that immediately followed your your confrontation with Scott that I thought that you made some good points.

The problem is that you can be very obnoxious in your presentation. Now sometimes being obnoxious can lead to a whole career, but I advise you strongly–.

Because you’re a smart kid and you obviously prepared for the debate. They, you know, stick to that. Stick to the substance, because I think that you do have a future.

In terms of Scott Jennings, I like Scott very much. I didn’t know him before the CNN experience. You know, it’s fun talking to him in the green room before the show.

And then see the confrontation, this spontaneous combustion. I was surprised. I was surprise by the fact that Scott reacted as he did.

But then just listening to Adam, he can be very grating. And sometimes that works. I remember Morton Downey and a bunch of others from daytime TV and so forth.

But I strongly advise you to stick to the substance because you can, as I indicated in the commercial break following the confrontation, you can be a voice for a generation that has so far been unable to penetrate into the mainstream media. That’s my point.

MEIDASTOUCH INFLUENCER ADAM MOCKLER: This is so indicative of the double standards that we see all throughout the media.

I mean you went on that whole ramp But you didn’t mention that Scott Jennings made fun of my bedtime or whatever not that I care.

But he’s the one who has an obnoxious air.