Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) congratulated former National Security Council official Fiona Hill for her “forbearance” after being “forced to endure” some “epic mansplaining,” during the fifth day of impeachment hearings on Thursday.

“Good afternoon. Thank you for being here. Dr. Hill, first of all, I thought that was some epic mansplaining you were forced to endure by my colleague Mr. Turner and I want you to know some of us think it was inappropriate,” Maloney declared. “But I appreciate your forbearance.”

Hill responded to Maloney’s remarks by looking at him with a blank expression.

Maloney’s comment was made after Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) spent his allotted time ranting at Hill and fellow witness David Holmes, without asking any questions.

Watch above via CNN.

