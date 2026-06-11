President Donald Trump nominated Jay Clayton, a former head of the SEC, to be the next Director of National Intelligence. Clayton’s nomination means that acting DNC Bill Pulte will not be formally nominated after stirring controversy with Trump putting him in the role.

“I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet. Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay. I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In early June, Trump raised eyebrows and fury by announcing Pulte, his controversial head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Pulte, who has no military or intelligence background, has long been steeped in scandal following his leading the charge to indict some of Trump’s political allies on allegations related to mortgage fraud.

Pulter is still set to take over as acting director on June 19th, which has sparked anger and concern in both the House and Senate, resulting in both bodies refusing to extend the warrantless spy powers. “He has got to go. Period,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters on Thursday after Clayton’s nomination, adding, “I support getting rid of Pulte. That’s unequivocal.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!